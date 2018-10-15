Robert De Niro says he’s ‘offended’ by behavior of Trump, ‘Republicans in general’

Robert De Niro told Alec Baldwin that he feels “offended” by President Trump and the GOP, during the premiere Sunday night of ABC’s “The Alec Baldwin Show.”

Both Hollywood stars have been outspoken critics of the president in the past, and Baldwin asked De Niro – who once said he would like to punch Trump in the face – why he decided to voice his opinion publically after years of staying out of politics.

“I’m so offended by this person and by the Republicans in general and how they've behaved,” De Niro said. “We see it with [Supreme Court Justice Brett] Kavanaugh thing going on right now. And when I see him, I know what he is, and he knows what he is.”

De Niro, 75, said that Trump is “projecting” when he mocks opponents and critics.

“Everything he says about other people, ‘You're a loser. You're a this. You're a that,’ is everything he's saying about himself… he's so transparent. He's projecting,” De Niro said.

Baldwin and De Niro then spoke in unison, finishing each other’s sentences when they declared that Trump’s stint hosting “The Apprentice” on NBC “tricked people” into thinking he was a “crack” executive.

“De Niro is suffering so greatly from Trump Derangement Syndrome that he is now speaking up about his political opinions because of Trump’s election. Yes, it’s all Trump’s fault,” Media Research Center contributing writer Karen Townsend wrote. “It’s refreshing, though, that De Niro admits that he is also offended by Republicans in general, too. Usually, celebrities crouch their responses and just focus on President Trump.”

Back in June, De Niro drew a standing ovation with an anti-Trump rant during the politically charged Tony Awards.

“I'm gonna say one thing: F--- Trump!" De Niro stated as he clenched his two fists in the air, leaving panic-stricken broadcast censors trying to bleep out the remarks. "It's no longer down with Trump, it's f--- Trump!"

The comments were nothing new for De Niro, the "Raging Bull" and "Meet the Fockers" star who in March accused Trump of lacking "any sense of humanity or compassion" and in April called him a "madman."

Trump has responded to the actor in the past, calling De Niro a "very Low IQ individual" who has "received too many shots to the head” following the Tony Awards outburst.

As for Baldwin, he famously portrays an unflattering parody of President Trump on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” He also condemned Trump on Sunday night at a major fundraising dinner for the New Hampshire’s Democratic Party.

“It is time to overthrow the government of Donald Trump – not in a violent way or unlawful way – but it must be overthrown nonetheless,” Baldwin told a crowd of some 800 party officeholders, candidates, officials and activists, drawing loud applause.

Fox News’ Gregg Re and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.