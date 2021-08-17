Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Robert De Niro spotted with mystery woman amid bitter divorce from Grace Hightower

Robert De Niro has been spending time in France celebrating his 78th birthday

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Robert de Niro sparked romance rumors while celebrating his 78th birthday in France.

The actor was spotted with a mystery woman while leaving the French hotel, Eden Roc, for a boat ride on Tuesday. De Niro and the mystery woman appeared at ease with each other as they offered one another support during the rocky walk to the boat. The two were spotted walking hand-in-hand. 

A representative did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

De Niro remains in a bitter divorce battle with estranged wife Grace Hightower.

The couple married in 1997 after dating for ten years. De Niro and Hightower would briefly split two years after marriage, but eventually worked things out. The "Taxi Driver" star officially separated from Hightower in 2017.

ROBERT DE NIRO STRUGGLING TO KEEP UP WITH WIFE'S ‘THIRST FOR STELLA MCCARTNEY’: DIVORCE LAWYER

De Niro's divorce lawyer recently claimed the actor was overworked from trying to keep up with his estranged wife's lavish lifestyle.

"Mr. De Niro is 77 years old, and while he loves his craft, he should not be forced to work at this prodigious pace because he has to," De Niro’s lawyer, Caroline Krauss, told a Manhattan judge during a virtual divorce hearing back in April. 

"When does that stop? When does he get the opportunity to not take every project that comes along and not work six-day weeks, 12-hour days so he can keep pace with Ms. Hightower’s thirst for Stella McCartney?" Krauss said.

In May, De Niro gave an update on his health after suffering a serious leg injury on set. The actor hurt one of his quad muscles while filming Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" in Oklahoma.

"I tore my quad somehow… [It was] just a simple stepping over something and I just went down," De Niro said in an interview with IndieWire. "The pain was excruciating and now I have to get it fixed. But it happens, especially when you get older, you have to be prepared for unexpected things."

Trending