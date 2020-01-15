Robert De Niro, estranged wife's next divorce hearing scheduled for Valentine's Day: report

Robert De Niro and his estranged wife will not be celebrating Valentine's Day in the way they likely anticipated this year.

The "Irishman" actor and his wife of 20 years, Grace Hightower, are currently in the middle of a drawn-out divorce, and, according to a new report, the pair's next court hearing on the matter has been scheduled for February 14.

According to Page Six, the couple appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday, when the judge sarcastically said, "Happy Valentine's Day" as he delivered the news.

The outlet reported that next month's hearing will involve an allocution, which will require them to answer questions "on the record" about the parenting plan for their 8-year-old daughter, Helen Grace.

The report stated that the couple has already agreed on a custody agreement for their daughter.

"My understanding is the parties have reached an agreement as to the terms of a parenting plan for the child -- in this case their daughter," said Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Matthew Cooper (via PageSix).

De Niro, 76, responded to the judge with a head nod. Additionally, the judge told the courtroom it had been a "very productive" and "very good day" for the court as well as for De Niro and Hightower.

Still, it appears the couple has a long way to go before their divorce is finalized. Page Six claimed that the couple still has other aspects of their marriage to sort out, which the judge said will "hopefully" be completed "in a number of months."

This isn't the first time the award-winning actor has split from Hightower, 64. De Niro filed for divorce back in 1999. The couple then reconciled and renewed their vows in 2004.

De Niro was previously married to Diahnne Abbott, with whom he shares two children — daughter Drena, 48, and son Raphael, 44. He also has 24-year-old twin sons, Julian and Aaron, with ex Toukie Smith.