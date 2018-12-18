Blac Chyna taking Kardashians, Jenners to court in 2020

Blac Chyna will go head-to-head against the Kardashian family in court in 2020, her lawyer, Walter Mosley, announced on Monday.

"February 3, 2020 ... We’re going to court ... White v. Kardashian et al. #staytuned #blacchyna," Mosely wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of him with Chyna, 30.

After Instagram users responded with negative comments, Mosley clapped back at one who had replied, "Shame in the both of u. Signed: Karma."

KARDASHIANS' ATTORNEY FIRES BACK AT BLAC CHYNA LAWSUIT CLAIMS

"Just doing my job here. There is no shame in being a lawyer," Mosley responded.

This prompted the user to try and further attack Mosley. "There are children involved," the user wrote. "Shame on you for partaking in her mess. And making a scene of it all. Posting this on IG. Is for clout. So please miss me with your terrible lawyer talk."

"You do realize Kylie and Rob sued Chyna first … refused to serve her through her lawyer and instead did a public serving to embarrass her," Mosley replied. "Just make sure you’re ‘keeping up'. This is just a counter suit … so let's talk about the kids why don’t we."

Blac has a 2-year-old daughter, Dream, from her rocky relationship with Rob Kardashian.

THE BIGGEST KARDASHIAN-JENNER MOMENTS OF 2018

During their time together, the couple starred in an E! reality series, Rob and Chyna, and in October 2017, Blac filed a lawsuit against Rob, as well as Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, claiming they hurt her career by canceling the series.

According to Chyna's lawsuit, the "Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show ['Rob & Chyna']" as a form of "revenge" for leaving her relationship with Rob. The suit also alleged that Rob verbally and physically assaulted Blac.

Rob has denied the assault allegations, and in December 2017, the Kardashian family's attorneys filed a demurrer, which challenged the basis of Blac's lawsuit and asked for a dismissal of her case.

Last month, Blac’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, claimed victory after writing on Twitter that the court had "rejected the Kardashian family's request to strike Chyna's entire lawsuit."

ROB KARDASHIAN HAS 'TURNED HIS LIFE AROUND' FOLLOWING 'LIFE OR DEATH' ULTIMATUM, SOURCE SAYS

However, at the time the Kardashians' attorney, Shawn Holley, told ET that the reality television clan had “successfully chipped away at Ms. White’s outlandish claims since her lawsuit was filed, culminating in today’s hearing -- a hearing at which the Court invited counsel for the Kardashians to seek attorney fees against the Bloom Firm for their failure to support Ms. White’s spurious allegations with actual evidence."

Meanwhile, a source recently told ET that Rob was turning his life around, and has made his health and Dream a priority while living at one of Kylie's houses.