Bruce Glover, James Bond villain, dead at 92

Veteran character actor Bruce Glover was the father of star, director Crispin Glover

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Bruce Glover, known for his roles in "Diamonds are Forever" and "Chinatown," died on March 12, according to his son, actor Crispin Hellion Glover. He was 92.

Crispin confirmed his father's death in a series of Instagram photos shared on social media on Saturday.

"Bruce Herbet Glover May 2 – March 12, 2025," he wrote alongside a number of photos of his father.

Actor Bruce Glover dead at 92

Bruce Glover, known for his role in "Diamonds Are Forever," died March 12. He was 92. (Getty Images)

Details surrounding Bruce's death were not revealed.

Fox News Digital contacted Glover representatives for more information.

Crispin shared a few family photos, and images from some of his father's most famous roles, including when Bruce appeared in an episode of "Perry Mason," and alongside Jack Nicholson in the classic "Chinatown."

Actors Bruce Glover and Putter Smith star in Diamonds are Forever

Bruce Glover, right, starred as Mr. Wint in the 1971 classic, "Diamonds Are Forever." He's seen here with Putter Smith, who played Mr. Kidd. (Getty Images)

Bruce was born in Chicago, Illinois, and after high school, was drafted into the Army in 1953. He served during the Korean War.

He landed a few minor television roles in the late ‘50s and ’60s, including stints on "Car 54, Where Are You?," "My Favorite Martian," "The Good Guys," "The Outsider," and the "Mission: Impossible" TV series.

Bruce's arguably most famous role was as Mr. Wint in the 1971 James Bond flick, "Diamonds Are Forever."

Actor Bruce Glover and jazz musician Putter Smith

Mr. Wint and Mr. Kidd were villains in "Diamonds Are Forever." (Jack Kay)

"The final moment in the film where Sean Connery does that rude thing pushing the hooha up my yaha and giving that character his final great sexual moment is the biggest laugh in the movie," Glover told The Original Van Gogh’s Ear Anthology website in 2019.

His last credited role was in the 2015 film "Influence," which also starred Crispin.

Bruce is survived by his sons, Crispin and Michael Leigh Glover.

