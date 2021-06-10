Rep. Smith challenges Biden budget director on 'absolutely absurd' use of term ‘birthing people’

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., weighed in on "Fox & Friends" Thursday after he challenged President Biden’s acting Office of Management and Budget director on the move to replace the term woman with "birthing people" in the administration's budget proposal.

"The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed nations, with an unacceptably high mortality rate for Black, American Indian/Alaska Native, and other women of color. To help end this high rate of maternal mortality and race-based disparities in outcomes among birthing people," the 2022 White House fiscal year budget proposal states.

JASON SMITH: Joe Biden and Washington Democrats are trying to turn America into crazy town. One of the proudest moments that any of us have is whenever we get the title of mom or dad. Not like manager or CEO or even congressman. And the fact that you have the woke liberal left trying to take motherhood from moms by trying to redefine the word for birthing person or birthing people. it's absolutely absurd.

We have learned now when Democrats are in charge, these are the kind of priorities they have. If you recall, Brian, on the opening prayer of Congress this year, they didn't even use the word ‘amen.’ They said ‘amen and a woman.’ You just can't make this stuff up. Common sense, Missouri common sense does not exist in Washington, D.C.

