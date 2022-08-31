Reese Witherspoon reveals she was cast for ‘Walk the Line’ at a wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Reese Witherspoon got candid about her role as June Carter Cash in "Walk the Line" and how she got cast in the movie.

"That's a funny story because I had grown up in Nashville. I played Mama Maybelle Carter in the fourth grade play," she told her "Little Fires Everywhere" co-star Kerry Washington on her podcast.

"That's June's mom, who was … one of the very first country recording artists in the 1920s."

Witherspoon recalled the moment she got scouted for the role at a wedding, where she met "Walk the Line" director James Mangold.

"We were at a wedding, and he goes, 'Hey, you're from Nashville, aren't you?' And I was like, 'I am. Yeah.' And he goes, 'Do you know who June Carter is?'"

The actress continued to explain her interaction with Mangold and noted her knowledge of the Carter Cash family.

"A year later, he called, and he said, 'I've written this movie about June Carter and Johnny Cash.' He goes, 'Do you want to play June Carter?' I was like, 'I mean, with all due respect, I think she's about 75,'" Witherspoon joked in a southern accent.

The "Legally Blonde" actress booked the role of playing the younger version of Carter Cash shortly after.

On the "Street You Grew Up On" podcast, Witherspoon added it was "terrifying" playing one of her heroes.

Witherspoon eventually won the Academy Award for Best Actress for the 2005 movie about country music icons Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. She starred alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Washington asked Witherspoon if she was a "natural born leader" in her school or family and whether that helped her play roles such as Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde."

"Definitely not a leader," Witherspoon responded, admitting she was a bit of a "troublemaker" growing up.