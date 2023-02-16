Reese Witherspoon reveals what she kept from 'magical' time on 'Sweet Home Alabama'

Reese Witherspoon is looking back on one of her most iconic movies.

During a recent appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Witherspoon called working on "Sweet Home Alabama" a "magical" experience.

"I remember that scene that was shot in the rain, and I'm in the wedding dress, and I run away from my wedding, and I run to see Josh Lucas on the beach," Witherspoon, who played Melanie Smooter, told Barrymore. "And it was pouring down rain, but I remember thinking, 'This is such a crazy amazing moment I'm going to remember this forever.'"

"And I still have the wedding dress," Witherspoon added, leaving both the studio audience and Barrymore shocked.

Another moment that stood out to Witherspoon was when they filmed a scene inside the Tiffany's flagship store in New York.

"They really shut down all of Tiffany's, turned off all the lights and turned them on, and all the rings were there and all the people who worked there ... it was really magical," Witherspoon said.

In 2019, the "Big Little Lies" actress previously revealed that she had it written into her "Legally Blonde" contract that she would be able to keep all the clothes her character Elle Woods wore, which included around 77 pairs of Jimmy Choo shoes.

"I got all my wardrobe … I’ve never touched them, and then on [the movie’s] 15th anniversary, I took them all out of storage and tried them all on," she said on the show. "Some of them fit, some of them didn’t. I showed them all to my daughter, and it was really cool."

"Sweet Home Alabama" also starred Josh Lucas, Patrick Dempsey, Melanie Lynskey and Dakota Fanning, who played a younger version of Witherspoon.

Lucas currently stars on the hit show "Yellowstone" but says he would agree to participate in a sequel if a script came his way.

When speaking with "Entertainment Tonight" in December 2022, Lucas stopped short of blaming Witherspoon for being the reason a "Sweet Home Alabama" sequel hasn't happened yet.

"I would love to. I've campaigned her. I'm not going to say that she's the problem, but I think part of it is that Reese is so busy," Lucas, who played Jake Perry, said. "I really believe that — I'm assuming, I hope — she wants to be part of it. Carving out that piece of her life isn't so easy for her. I don't have the same responsibilities or time constraints, so I hope that she could find a time to do it. I'll be there tomorrow."

Since filming the popular romantic comedy in 2002, Witherspoon has consistently starred in a number of films. After starting her own production company, Hello Sunshine, in 2016, she's been busy not only starring in but also producing films and TV shows, many of which are inspired by books she has read.

Lucas predicted Witherspoon's success as a producer by watching her as they worked together in 2002, an idea he says he shared with others on set.

"I go back to when we were shooting that movie. I had this moment where I was like, 'Wow, this woman is a really brilliant, powerful person,'" he said. "Not just, obviously, being a great actress, comedian that she was. She's in her mid-20s at that point. I said to the director, I said to a couple of people, 'Reese is going to run a movie studio.' They were like, 'Really?'"

During an October 2022 appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna," Witherspoon said a reboot to the film "would be a great idea," but when asked if she would star in it, she was more hesitant, answering with "maybe." After a little encouragement from the hosts and the audience, Witherspoon said she would "make some calls."