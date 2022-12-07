Ashton Kutcher talks Vasculitis side-effects: 'Suddenly you can't see,' prioritizing kids with wife Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher is giving insight into the impairment he experienced while suffering from Vasculitis.

"There's a standard you become accustomed to in your life, like, being able to see clearly," Kutcher said in conversation with Dr. David Agus for the new Paramount+ series "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus."

"And then suddenly, you can't see," he revealed.

Kutcher revealed earlier this year that he had since recovered from a flare-up of the autoimmune disease, which he experienced three years ago. He told Dr. Agus he was "close" to being back-to-normal.

Vasculitis is described by the Mayo Clinic as, "inflammation of the blood vessels. The inflammation can cause the walls of the blood vessels to thicken, which reduces the width of the passageway through the vessel. If blood flow is restricted, it can result in organ and tissue damage."

Detailing the sudden change in circumstances due to Vasculitis, Kutcher said of the time, "I woke up one day and was having vision issues. Could hardly see - knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk."

The loss of something as rudimentary for Kutcher, as walking led him to fight back.

"You want to reclaim the health you once had," he shared.

"Part of it is, this sort of mental thing I have around achieving a full comeback from waking up in the hospital. I was unable to walk, and I was like ‘Wait a second. If I can go from not being able to walk to running a marathon in a three-year span, then I can sort of just let that be a part of the past' and be like, ‘I’m good. I'm back.'"

During the premiere episode, both Agus and Kutcher praised the actor's wife of seven years, Mila Kunis, for her support. "I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said to Kutcher. "Just curled up there by your side. It was a beautiful thing to watch."

Kutcher agreed, saying, "She's the best."

Also during the interview, Kutcher spoke alongside his twin brother Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy.

Before talking with Michael, Ashton Kutcher discussed with Dr. Agus how his brother's jeopardized health as a young child gave him perspective during his own health crisis.

"My brother's situation I think gave me an appreciation for life that is, in some ways an unfair advantage."

"When you have this face-to-face with death at that age," referencing Michael's heart transplant at 13-years-old, "you instantly lock into this ‘Let me do as much as I can while I can because I don’t know when it's going to be over.'"

Kutcher said due to his diagnosis and consequential recovery, "the biggest shift that took place" for him was where he's spending his time. It "tends to be with my kids," he noted.

Kutcher shares daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri with wife Kunis.