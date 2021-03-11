Ree Drummond updates fans about husband, nephew's condition after crash near Oklahoma ranch

Ree Drummond has updated her fans about her husband and nephew's conditions after they were both involved in a vehicle crash near her family's ranch in Pawhuska, Okla.

"I want to thank you all for your prayers for our family, " the author wrote in a Facebook update on Thursday. "Caleb and Ladd are in the hospital, but we think they will both be okay. As a family we are giving thanks today, knowing things could have been much worse."

"Thank you all for your love and kindness. It means a lot," she concluded.

Fox News confirmed on Wednesday that Ladd and Caleb were both injured in the accident which occurred in the afternoon.

The Pawhuska Fire Department confirmed that Caleb was taken to the hospital by ambulance after being ejected from a vehicle when two fire trucks collided.

His injuries included ones to his "head, trunk internal, arm and leg," according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.

Ladd, Ree's 52-year-old spouse, was taken to the hospital as well, but refused treatment, as his injuries were not severe.

According to the local Fox23 news, two fire trucks collided on County Road N3660 while responding to a fire near the property.

"Due to high winds on a gravel road, visibility was decreased causing Vehicle-1 and Vehicle-2 to hit head-on," troopers said in a statement to the outlet. "[Caleb Drummond] was ejected approximately 70 feet from point of rest."

Drummond is a TV personality and food author who is well known as the "Pioneer Woman." It appears that she and her nephew are close, as she has mentioned him on her blog several times.

In 2018, she described watching him graduate as "surreal" and four years before, she called Caleb "his father’s clone in every way."

