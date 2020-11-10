Ree Drummond announces she's fostering a teenage son named Jamar

Ree Drummond gives viewers a peek into her daily home life during her cooking segments on "Pioneer Woman," but it isn't until now that she's announced a new addition to her family.

The Food Network host reveals in her upcoming book, "Frontier Follies," that she has a foster son named Jamar, 18, according to People magazine.

In Drummond's upcoming book of essays, which will be released on Nov. 17, the television chef explains she was hesitant to introduce Jamar to the world despite him living on her family's ranch for the past year and a half.

"I haven’t written or spoken publicly about him much, because for one thing, the state agency that handles fostering has strict rules against posting about foster children on social media, which I get," Drummond explains in an excerpt obtained by the magazine.

She adds: "Also, I’ve never wanted to subject Jamar to more attention than he wanted or needed before he had a chance to settle in and get his bearings in our home."

The state's restrictions are lifted now that Jamar is 18 years old. Drummond explained that her foster son was also ready to be named publicly.

"He told me he's tired of feeling like we're trying to hide him from the world," the TV star said.

Drummond and her husband, Ladd, share four other children: daughters Alex, 23, and Paige, 21, and sons Bryce, 18, and Todd, 16. She's quite open about her kids' lives and major milestones. Last month, she shared photos of her daughter Paige trying on her wedding dress from 1996 despite it being her eldest child, daughter Alex, who is currently engaged.

According to Drummond, the married couple did not consider fostering until Ladd was introduced to Jamar during high school football practices in Pawhuska. Upon learning of Jamar, Drummond says the couple "couldn't ignore" the possibility of welcoming him into their home.

She also describes the 18-year-old as "an inextricable part of our wacky family."

"Through a ton of determination, Jamar has excelled in football, and he’s already received a couple of college offers, with more sure to come in!" Drummond adds of the 18-year-old.

"I’m proud of the kid, and I can’t wait to see where life takes him," she concludes. "I’ll be in the stands cheering him on."

Ree and Ladd Drummond wed in 1996 and continue to live in Pawhuska, where in addition to being the location where she films her Food Network show, she's also running a hotel, restaurant, bakery, and general store.