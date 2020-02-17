'Recess' voice actor Jason Davis dead at 35

Jason Davis, best known as the voice of Mikey Blumberg on Disney Channel’s animated series “Recess,” died in Los Angeles at age 35.

Davis was the grandson of philanthropist Barbara Davis and late studio chief Marvin Davis. His mother, Nancy Davis Rickel, confirmed the sad news in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

LYNN COHEN, 'SEX AND THE CITY' ACTRESS AND BROADWAY STAR, DEAD AT 86

“I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles," she told the outlet. "Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss."

Representatives for Nancy did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The cause of Jason’s death is currently unknown. THR notes that he was previously open about his struggles with substance abuse, even appearing on “Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew” in 2010 and 2011. In addition, he co-founded the charity, Cure Addiction Now, which seeks to help people detox and remain permanently sober.

'LOVE ISLAND' HOST CAROLINE FLACK DEAD AT 40: REPORTS

Deadline notes that, in addition to voiceover work on “Recess,” Davis appeared on sitcoms like “Dave’s World” and “Roseanne” when he was a child. He went on to have roles in major films like “Rush Hour,” “Beverly Hills Ninja” and “Mafia!”

Davis’ grandfather is known for purchasing 20th Century Fox in 1981 only to sell it to Rupert Murdoch four years later for a reportedly massive profit. His grandmother founded the Carousel of Hope Ball, which seeks to fund Type 1 diabetes treatment and research.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The outlet reports that Jason is survived by two brothers, Brandon and Alexander, as well as two half-sisters, Isabella and Mariella Rickel from his mother’s second marriage.