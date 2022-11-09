Rebel Wilson reveals meaning behind newborn daughter’s name, Queen Elizabeth connection

Rebel Wilson on Tuesday shared the meaning behind newborn daughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth’s name.

The 42-year-old actress revealed the news of her daughter’s birth via surrogate earlier this week, describing her as a "beautiful miracle."

"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club," she wrote on Instagram after thanking her surrogate.

Of her name choice, the "Pitch Perfect" star told People magazine, "I wanted an original name starting with the letter R and so eventually landed on that one."

REBEL WILSON ANNOUNCES BABY VIA SURROGATE

Her daughter’s middle names are "carried by women in my family who I admire," she said. "Elizabeth, which is also my middle name, [was] after the late Queen."

Queen Elizabeth II died Sept. 8 at 96. Wilson is originally from Australia, which is part of the British Commonwealth.

The 42-year-old told People in an earlier interview that she received the "terrible" news while filming a movie a few years ago that "all my harvested eggs up until that point had not survived being thawed."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She called the filming of "The Almond and the Seahorse," in which she played a woman struggling with staying with a husband who has suffered a traumatic brain injury while wanting to have a baby "emotional."

"It all played into my performance," she said.

In 2020, Wilson declared a "year of health" and a goal of losing 80 pounds inspired by her wish of having a baby. She told People her doctor said she’d have a better chance if she lost weight.

"I would love to have a family," she said at the time "I'm just going for it by myself at the moment because of the biological clock. If I meet the right person, great, and then they can fit in with whatever happens."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In June, she revealed she’s in a relationship with designer Ramona Agruma, who just hosted her baby shower.