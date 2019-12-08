Rebel Wilson admits she's 'never been drunk'

Rebel Wilson has opened up about her drinking habits.

The "Pitch Perfect" star visited "The Late Late Show with James Corden" to dish on her upcoming film "Cats," when she revealed that she's never actually been drunk in her life.

"Fun fact," said the 39-year-old actress. "I've never been drunk in my whole entire life."

After silence from the audience, she added: "That's not a joke."

Country crooner Kacey Musgraves, who was also visiting the show, said, "Wait, no," while Corden's jaw dropped.

"I cultivate this 'party girl' image, like, on Instagram and stuff, but it's not true," Wilson admitted. "It's just, like, me with bottles. It's an internal joke with myself."

According to E! News, Wilson learned in school that alcohol killed brain cells, so she never tried it before she was 25. In Australia, the actress's home country, the legal drinking age is 18.

Wilson also recently sat down with Cosmopolitan to dish on "Cats" and the backlash the initial trailer received after viewers were shocked to see the human-like cats featured in the film.

"I loved the reaction," she admitted. "I think it was a bit polarizing and people will be super curious to see the finished product. What you got in that trailer was just some small samples of it, but it's going to be such a big movie."

Wilson herself wasn't shocked by the final product at all, however.

"To me, it looked like how I thought it would look," she said. "What's so brilliant about the movie is the dancing, it's got some of the world's best dancers, from ballet dancers to hip hop dancers... Oh, and tap dancers! It's incredible. I can't wait for people to see those big numbers on the big screen."

"Cats," also starring Corden, Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo and more, is slated to arrive in theaters Dec. 20.