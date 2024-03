Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Reba McEntire wants it to be known that she has no bad blood with Taylor Swift.

The country star took to social media to refute a rumor she had seen online that claimed she had previously called Swift "an entitled little brat" at Super Bowl LVIII.

"Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. I did not say this," McEntire wrote beneath a screenshot of the false headline.

"Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry."

The report was originally shared by the Facebook account America Loves Liberty. In the page's description, it claims to be a "satire" account and notes "nothing on this page is real."

"Reba McIntire (sic) talks about how disappointed she was to look up at the big screen while performing The National Anthem, only to see Taylor Swift laughing and drinking and making a mockery of the event. ‘I let her have it afterward. She’s an entitled little brat'" the original post read.

In a response to McEntire's statement on her Instagram, America Loves Liberty issued their own retort on Monday, writing, "Dearest new fans: Reba isn't a victim of some horrible rumor. Reba fell for satire. Reba can't read past a headline."

In the comments section, they cited Hustler Magazine v. Falwell as precedent for not being sued. The case was argued in front of the United States Supreme Court in the late 1980s and established that parodies of public figures, even ones with the intention to inflict emotional distress, are protected by the First and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution.

A representative for McEntire did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

McEntire did perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, while Swift was in the stands rooting for her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

Video of Swift chugging a drink from the comfort of her stadium suite during the Super Bowl later went viral online, as the NFL shared footage from the jumbotron. The incident took place after kickoff.

Last fall, McEntire joked on "Today" that she was "mad" at Swift for dating Kelce, as she had a crush on the NFL stud. "Oh, my gosh, I am so mad because I had a crush on him…Now I can’t have a crush anymore because he’s dating her."

Swift and Kelce have been dating since last year, but inundated the news cycle when they debuted their relationship last fall.

