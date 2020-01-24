Rapper YG arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of robbery ahead of Grammys performance

Rapper YG was arrested at his Los Angeles home on suspicion of robbery on Friday, officials said.

The 29-year-old's arrest comes just two days before he is scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies took YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, into custody at his Chatsworth home as they served a search warrant.

The Compton rapper — whose hits include "Toot It and Boot It" and "Go Loko" — is being held on $250,000 bail ahead of his arraignment Tuesday. Authorities did not immediately provide additional details about the arrest or alleged robbery.

YG's attorney Joe Tacopina told Entertainment Tonight that they are hoping to have the artist released from custody by the end of the day.

"We are posting bail," Tacopina told the outlet. "Quite frankly I suspect the timing of this was not coincidental. I think the whole purpose of this was to prevent him from doing that tribute to Nipsey [Hussle] on Sunday at the Grammys."

Tacopina continued: "There’s no reason he should not be able to perform because he’s going to be able to post bail. The district attorney’s not even involved in these charges. It’s just a police case right now. The timing is more than little suspect."

YG and several other artists, including John Legend and Meek Mill, are supposed to perform a tribute to late rapper Nipsey Hussle at the award show. Hussle, 33, was shot to death in 2019 outside his Marathon clothing store in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where he is from.

In July, the sheriff's office searched YG's Hollywood Hills home in connection with a police shooting in Compton that killed a bystander. YG had not been implicated in the shooting and was not home at the time of the search, authorities said at the time.

Deputy James Nagao said Friday he did not have any information if the robbery and shooting were connected.

A rep for YG did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

