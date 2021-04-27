Randy Quaid says he's 'seriously considering' running for governor of California

Randy Quaid may be joining the race for governor of California.

After months of sharp criticism, the state's current governor, Gavin Newsom, will face a recall election, as it was announced on Monday that the signature threshold to trigger such an election has been met.

Reality star Caitlyn Jenner has already announced her own candidacy for the position, and now, Quaid has said that he's interested in tossing his hat into the ring.

The "Christmas Vacation" star, 70, took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his thoughts on the matter.

RANDY QUAID SLAMS BIDEN'S COMMENTS ABOUT TEXAS, MISSISSIPPI REOPENING: 'I AM APPALLED'

"I’m seriously considering running for governor," he revealed. "The prosecutorial corruption in California (esp Santa Barbara & the Bell scandal) is rampant; and I promise that if elected I will clean up the District Attorney Offices throughout the state."

He concluded with a hashtag: "#RandyQuaid4CAGOV."

Quaid has not officially launched a campaign and his reps did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Once a revered dramatic and comedic actor, the Oscar nominee has only appeared on screen once in the last decade (2018's "All You Can Eat") and has become known for legal troubles beginning with a 2009 arrest for using a fraudulent credit card at a California hotel.

CAITLYN JENNER ANNOUNCES RUN FOR GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA: 'I'M IN!'

Notably, Quaid is also believed to live in Vermont with his wife but was spotted in Los Angeles in 2019, according to Pop Culture.

He also previously lived in Canada, where he and his wife sought asylum as they felt at the time that their lives were "in danger," per Reuters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, the actor, who is known for his conservative views, praised Jenner, 71, when she announced her candidacy.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Go! @Caitlyn_Jenner," he simply said on Twitter at the time, adding an American flag emoji.