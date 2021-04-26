Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsom recall officially triggered as verified signature threshold met

The campaign to recall the Calfornia governor collected more than 1.6 million signatures

By Brittany De Lea | Fox News
California Democrats push to release names of recall Newsom petition signersVideo

California Democrats push to release names of recall Newsom petition signers

Chairman of Reform California Carl Demaio argues that Democrats' new bill shows voter intimidation

The effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom has received the necessary number of verified signatures to trigger a recall election later this year.

The California Secretary of State said on Monday that the threshold of verified signatures reported by counties, which was set at 1,495,709, had been met.

The campaign collected more than 1.6 million verified signatures, according to the secretary of state’s office.

CALIFORNIA GOV. NEWSOM RAISING MONEY BY TYING CAITLYN JENNER TO TRUMP

"This now triggers the next phase of the recall process, a 30-business-day period in which voters may submit written requests to county Registrars of Voters to remove their names from the recall petition," Secretary Weber said in a statement. "A recall election will be held unless a sufficient number of signatures are withdrawn."

This story is developing please check back for updates.

