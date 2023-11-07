Ralph Macchio remembers ‘Karate Kid’ choreographer Pat E Johnson: ‘a friend and my ultimate cheerleader'

"Karate Kid" star Ralph Macchio is honoring Pat E. Johnson, the film's fight choreographer, trainer and referee who passed away this week.

"So very saddened to hear the news of the passing of my friend and martial arts master, Pat E Johnson. Pat was the driving force in all of the martial arts choreography and stunts we have come to know and love from the projects we worked on together," Macchio said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

He continued, "Pat was a fierce martial artist. But my memories with him are galvanized in his calm, gentle and supportive demeanor. I considered him a friend and my ultimate cheerleader. He inspired me with such confidence and I always felt he was in my corner. Even to this day, I can feel his cheerleading in my current work.

"My thoughts and love go out to his family as I celebrate all that he has given to me personally and the world at large through memorable entertainment," Macchio concluded.

Johnson choreographed the martial arts moves in "The Karate Kid" series and taught Macchio the famous crane kick used in the final All Valley Tournament match in the first film.

He also appeared in the first three films as the tournament referee.

Macchio also honored Johnson on his Instagram stories, sharing a photo of himself and Pat Morita with the trainer and writing, "RIP Master Pat Johnson…My friend, teacher, and ultimate cheerleader. Still with me today and beyond."

In 2019, Macchio’s "Karate Kid" and "Cobra Kai" co-star William Zabka told Men’s Health about Johnson’s impact on him.

"I didn’t know anything about [karate] when I first started," Zabka told the outlet. "I was a wrestler in high school and very limber and athletic. The discipline that he gave physically, mentally and technically was incredible; so much so, that I trained with him after the film was over. It’s amazing how his teaching has stayed with me all these years."

Zabka shared his condolences on social media as well, writing in an Instagram story, "RIP My dear friend, teacher and mentor."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 84-year-old died at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday from natural causes.

Johnson had a long career as a stunt coordinator and trainer, working on films like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Batman and Robin" and "Wild Wild West."

His first uncredited work as a stunt coordinator was alongside Bruce Lee in "Enter the Dragon," in which he also had a small role.

In a Sports Illustrated interview in 2018, Johnson spoke about the start of his career and working with Chuck Norris.

"I'd been in martial arts since 1963. I was sent to Korea with the U.S. Army and I learned Tang Soo Do, a Korean form of karate. I trained with Chuck Norris and became the captain of his fighting team," he told the outlet.

The martial artist went on to work at Norris’ chain of karate schools, teaching in Sherman Oaks, California.

Johnson earned a ninth-degree black belt, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, he also trained other stars like Steve McQueen, Bob Barker and members of the Osmond family.

According to Variety, he is survived by his wife Sue of over 50 years; his sons Brett, Garth, Larry and Erik; and his siblings Richard and Cindy.