'Gossip Girl' reboot ordered at WarnerMedia's new streaming service HBO Max

The former hit CW series, "Gossip Girl," is getting the reboot treatment on WarnerMedia's new streaming service HBO Max. It was announced today that the soon-to-launch streamer has ordered 10 hourlong episodes.

The original series continuously made headlines for its mature content and launched the careers of actors Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, and Ed Westwick.

The rebooted is helmed by the original series writer and showrunner, Quantico creator Joshua Safran, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire, Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros. TV and CBS Television Studios, according to Deadline.

The reboot is reportedly being written by Safran and will still be based on the bestselling book series written by Cecily von Ziegesar.

"Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years," reveals the show's new logline.

"Gossip Girl" aired for six seasons from 2007- 2012 for a total of 121 episodes.