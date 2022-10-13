King Charles and Prince William ‘have strengthened their bond’ following Queen Elizabeth’s death: source

King Charles III and Prince William are said to be closer than ever.

Father and son are putting on a united front following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch passed away on Sept. 8 at Scotland’s Balmoral Castle. She was 96. Charles was named king and his eldest son became the Prince of Wales.

"Talking about the future of the country and their future roles have strengthened their bond," a source who knows both Charles, 73, and William, 40, told People magazine in this week’s cover story.

The palace insider also noted that the pair have grown closer after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior members of the royal family in 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now reside in California with their two children.

'FAB FOUR' ROYAL REUNION IN US? WILLIAM, KATE TO BE IN BOSTON DAYS BEFORE HARRY, MEGHAN TO BE HONORED IN NY

One royal source told People that William has "fully immersed himself" in the role as first in line to the throne. The father of three is now the Duke of Cornwall, which comes with the Duchy of Cornwall. The estate of farmland, property and commercial businesses is worth around $1.3 billion. The outlet noted that last year, the estate provided Charles with an income of around $25 million.

"He’s going to very much take an active role in it," the palace insider told the outlet.

Back in 2020, True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News Digital that when it comes to William, duty always comes first.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He’s a very 21st-century royal, [but] he’s clearly learned a lot from his father, and he’s been coached by his grandmother," said Bullen at the time. "So all that heritage still sits with him … he puts duty first. The crown comes first, but you know, he’s married to a woman who is not the classic royal bride. She’s from a family upbringing that’s much more similar to a lot of ours. And I think that in itself makes him different."

Bullen said William’s determination to make his own mark goes back to his childhood and being raised by his mother, Princess Diana.

PRINCE WILLIAM HONORS 'MUCH-MISSED' QUEEN ELIZABETH II IN FIRST SPEECH AS PRINCE OF WALES

"His mother had a very clear view of the sort of king she wanted William to be," said Bullen. "From a very early age, he was out visiting the homeless. He saw his mother’s work with the disenfranchised. And I think he will be very forward-looking, but with a real sense of duty that goes with the crown."