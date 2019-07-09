Queen Elizabeth to hand over powers to Prince Charles in 2 years, royal expert says

The Queen will “give up her powers” to Prince Charles when she turns 95, a royal expert has claimed.

Her Majesty turned 93 in April but could bring in the 1937 Regency Act in two years to relinquish the “majority of duties” to her son and heir to the throne.

The Act allows a reigning monarch to hand over power if they feel they are unable to fully perform their duties.

The Queen would keep her royal title, but Charles, 70, would step up to perform the majority of her duties, with her husband Prince Philip, 98, becoming the Guardian of the Queen.

In order for it to pass, Prince Philip along with a Houses of Parliament spokesperson and a third senior person, would have to provide evidence supporting the Queen’s request.

Royal author Phil Dampier told Yahoo’s The Royal Box: “There is talk that when she reaches 95 in a couple of years she may slow down and possibly the Regency Act will be brought in.

“She will still be Queen but Prince Charles will, in fact, take over most of the duties.

“He is starting to do that already, being at the state opening in Parliament and the Commonwealth conference.

“He is starting to take over a lot of the duties and doing the investitures.”

Prince Charles has gradually been filling in for his mother and represented the head of state on foreign trips during her Diamond Jubilee year to Australia and New Zealand.

