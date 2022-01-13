Prince Andrew stripped of military, royal titles amid sexual assault case

Prince Andrew’s military affiliations and royal patronages are being returned to Queen Elizabeth II at her behest in the wake of his ongoing legal battle with Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Twitter that the Queen agreed to accept the returned accolades.

"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," the statement reads.

On Wednesday, a judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit against the British prince by the American woman who said he sexually abused her when she was 17.

U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected an argument by Andrew’s attorneys that Giuffre’s lawsuit should be thrown out at an early stage because of an old legal settlement she had with Epstein , the late American financier she claimed set up sexual encounters with the royal. Kaplan said the $500,000 settlement between Epstein and Giuffre didn’t involve the prince and didn’t bar a suit against him now.

This story is developing.