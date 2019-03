A photo shared of Queen Elizabeth earlier this week has the Internet buzzing.

On Thursday, the official Twitter account for the royal family shared a picture of Queen Elizabeth — in a white long-sleeved dress paired with black shoes — posing alongside her daughter, Princess Anne, along with Queen Rania of Jordan and King Abdullah II of Jordan and their son, The Crown Prince, while at Buckingham Palace.

Although many gushed over the "beautiful" photograph, others voiced their "concerns" for the 92-year-old monarch, pointing out a "bruise" on Queen Elizabeth's left hand.

"I love keeping up with Queen EliAbeth (sic) II but I’m concerned. Why does she have such a terrible bruise on her left hand. Did I miss something? But as always, she looks stunning!" one Twitter user wrote.

Tweeted another person: "The lady is 92 at that age any little knock unfortunately (sic) turns into what can look severe bruises. The Queen is rather fab though isn't she???"

Asked one fan: "Did the Queen have a fall? What is wrong with her hands? I am concerned for her."

Naturally, a lot of social media users also offered Queen Elizabeth their well-wishes.