'Project Runway’s’ Christian Siriano applauds Bebe Rexha for calling out designers who won’t work with her

Christian Siriano is applauding Bebe Rexha for opening up on social media and calling out fashion designers who allegedly told her she’s “too big” to dress.

"I've dressed Bebe a bunch of times," Siriano told Fox News during the NBCUniversal portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

"She's hilarious. I'm like, 'Girl just call me," the "Project Runway" mentor — who immediately offered to help the Grammy-nominated singer — added. "But I love Bebe. I think she's amazing, and I actually don't even know who she decided to go with."

BEBE REXHA SLAMS DESIGNERS WHO ALLEGEDLY TOLD HER SHE'S 'TOO BIG' TO DRESS FOR GRAMMYS

Although Rexha didn't choose the 33-year-old fashion designer to dress her for the Grammys next month, Siriano commended the 29-year-old pop star for speaking out.

"If you're not getting something, I mean, I think that's weird, so talk about it," Siriano explained. "I thought it was pretty brave of her. I mean it's kind of humiliating to say people don't want to do something for you, so I think it takes a lot of humility to say, 'Oh they don't want to dress me.'

He continued: "When [actress] Leslie Jones did that, she was really upset because no one wanted to dress her, so that's when I dressed her, which turned into more of a social chat that like there's actually people out there that get turned down, which is so strange. It's just a dress. We're not curing cancer here. It should be easy and fun. It's not so serious."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, Rexha went on social media where she told her fans that she’s finding it rather difficult to land a designer who would fit her for the award show.

“So, I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it’s like, the coolest thing ever. And a lot of times, artists will go and talk to designers and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet,” she explained to her fans at the time in a video post.

“So, I had my team hit out a lot of designers, and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big. Literally, I’m too big. If a size 6/8 is too big, then I don’t know what to tell you," Rexha lamented. "Then I don’t want to wear your f---ing dresses. ‘Cause that’s crazy. You’re saying that all the women in the world that are size 8 and up are not beautiful and they cannot wear your dresses.

“So all the people who said I’m thick and can’t wear dresses: F--- you, I don’t wanna wear your f---ing dresses,” she concluded.

When asked if it's wild that it's still a topic of discussion in 2019, Siriano admitted that it drives him "crazy."

"It's so annoying," stated Siriano, noting that he doesn't really know the reason why designers are sometimes not willing to create outfits for stars.

"I think it's so silly," he continued. "Maybe say on the flip side, like I can't dress everyone either, but it's more, it comes down to timing or what they want."

Siriano, who delivered stunning designs for comedians Leslie Jones and Megan Mullally when they faced similar hurdles, went on to say that he does think at times "there is more to that."

"But I would always like to treat it as — we don't even ask what size people are, like Catherine Zeta-Jones just asked for a dress and I didn't even ask her for her size, so we sent her the wrong sizes because I didn't even think about it... She likes something and we just send it to her. I don't know why other brands don't think that way... It's just not something that comes up."

"Project Runway" returns on March 14 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.