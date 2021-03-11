Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden test positive for coronavirus

Crown Princess Victoria and Crown Prince Daniel of Sweden announced on Thursday they have tested positive for coronavirus.

The royals confirmed the news in a Facebook post, writing they are isolating with their two children Princess Estelle, 9, and Prince Oscar, 5.

Princess Victoria, 43, was experiencing cold symptoms which prompted her to get tested.

The statement added that the pair "are showing slight symptoms, but feeling well according to circumstances."

The couple will not join King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia on Thursday for an event honoring the Swedish lives lost to COVID-19 over the past year. Instead, Princess Victoria's brother Prince Carl-Philip and sister-in-law Princess Sofia will take their place.

King Carl previously spoke out against how Sweden handled the pandemic and didn't put the country in a mandatory lockdown.

"The people of Sweden have suffered tremendously in difficult conditions," he said in a Christmas message. "One thinks of all the family members who have happened to be unable to say goodbye to their deceased family members. I think it is a tough and traumatic experience not to be able to say a warm goodbye."

Back in November, Prince Carl-Philip and Princess Sofia announced they had tested positive for COVID.

In December, the couple announced they are expecting their third child.

The Swedish royals took to their official Instagram page where they made the announcement with a black and white photo of the pair.

"We are happy and look forward to welcoming our third child, a sibling to Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel," the couple captioned the sweet snap. "A new little member of our family."

The official announcement also shared that Sofia, 36, is "doing well" and the baby is expected to arrive either in late March or early April 2021. The new royal bundle of joy will be a sibling to Alexander, 4, and Gabriel, 3.

