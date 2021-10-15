Prince William tells Robert Irwin dad Steve would 'be very proud of you'

Prince William offered a few kind words to Robert Irwin, the son of the late Steve Irwin.

The Duke of Cambridge told the 17-year-old conservationist that his dad, known best as the Crocodile Hunter, would be "very proud of you."

"Honestly, I was a big fan of your dad [Steve Irwin] and I am so sorry he's not here," the 39-year-old said to Robert while on a video conference clip obtained by People magazine.

"It's no surprise that you're a fan of crocodiles as well. The family trait has continued into the next generation I am sure," the royal added.

William continued, "He'd be very proud of you Robert. And what you continued. Your passion is only second to his."

Steve died in 2006 at age 44 from a stingray injury to the heart. The TV icon was known for his deep love of animals and the environment.

Robert, his sister Bindi, and his mom Terri have continued Steve's legacy by expanding the Australia Zoo and creating the foundation Wildlife Warriors which fights "to protect our wildlife and wild places."

"I'm really glad that I get to hopefully inspire my generation and my fellow younger Australians to ignite and start that spark of passion," Robert said.

The Animal Planet star and the British prince bonded over their shared love for the environment and how people across the globe can work together to combat climate change. They spoke about the Earthshot Prize, a "new global prize for the environment, designed to incentivize change and help to repair our planet over the next ten years."

Earthshot is supported by the Royal Foundation and Robert is an advocate. The prince will be awarding £1 million grants on Sunday to innovators working to solve climate change.

This week, William spoke out against the recent boost in space tourism as companies like Blue Origin, Virgin, and SpaceX have sent capsules into orbit.

"We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live," William told the BBC. "I think that ultimately is what sold it for me - that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."