Prince William 'protective' of Kate Middleton; Nicole Kidman confesses 'wild' partying past

Taylor Swift AI-generated explicit photos outrage fans; 'Saved by the Bell' star Tiffani Thiessen celebrates turning 50

prince william, kate middleton, nicole kidman

Prince William 'protective' of Kate Middleton; Nicole Kidman confesses 'wild' partying past. (Getty Images)

ROYAL DUTIES - Prince William 'protective' of Kate Middleton, 'adamant' about giving children a normal life, author says. Continue reading here…

'WILD' WOMAN - Nicole Kidman sizzles in lingerie and poses with a snake.  Continue reading here…

'PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT' - Taylor Swift fans outraged by oversexualized AI photos of the singer. Continue reading here…

Taylor Swift sparkles wearing silver beaded dress

 Taylor Swift fans outraged by oversexualized AI photos of the singer.  (Gareth Cattermole)

'WORN DOWN' - Paulina Porizkova, 58, hospitalized for ‘long overdue’ hip replacement surgery. Continue reading here…

Paulina Porizkova

Paulina Porizkova, 58, was hospitalized for hip replacement surgery.  (Paulina Porizkova/Instagram)

‘CRUCIAL EVIDENCE’ - Chris Young surveillance video 'could undermine' officer's version of events, expert says. Continue reading here…

BIRTHDAY SUIT - 'Saved by the Bell' star Tiffani Thiessen celebrates 50 by stripping down. Continue reading here…

Side by side photo of Tiffani Thiessen in Saved by the Bell and posing covered in a bed sheet

Thiessen wrote in the caption for her stripped down photo, "Over the hill" and added the hashtag, "thisis50." (Getty/Rebecca Sanabria Photographs)

ROYAL TREATMENT - King Charles was hospitalized for a prostate procedure. Continue reading here…

'ABOVE MY PAY GRADE' - Nikki Sixx's wife Courtney wasn't prepared for life as a rock star's spouse. Continue reading here…

‘THAT’S DEADLY’ - Judge Judy warns this habit will kill your marriage. Continue reading here…

'SELF-CONSUMED' - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry criticized for Jamaica trip. Continue reading here…

