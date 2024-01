Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's surprise trip to Jamaica this week sparked controversy in more ways than one.

The couple made a rare public appearance and walked the red carpet at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' new film, "Bob Marley: One Love," where they were pictured with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Holness previously expressed "unresolved" issues between his country and the monarchy when Prince William and Princess Kate visited Jamaica in 2022. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di for Daily" podcast, exclusively told Fox News Digital that Harry and Meghan's visit to Jamaica was anything but a redemption song.

The prime minister told Prince William and Princess Kate during a visit in 2022 that Jamaica intends to become fully independent. "We are moving on," he said. "We intend to ... fulfill our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country."

The former British colony would become only the second Caribbean island to cut off relations from the monarchy in recent years, with Barbados severing ties in November 2021. Britain ruled Jamaica for more than 300 years, most notably during the 18th century when the British government was involved in the Atlantic slave trade. While Jamaica gained independence in August 1962, it still remained with the British Commonwealth.

"I understand and agree with the criticism of the pair being photographed with anti-monarchy PM Andrew Holness, but in their defense, I think their real objective is making moves in Hollywood," Schofield said. "I feel like they are wholly self-consumed. Completely oblivious."

Schofield added that the Sussexes are "clearly not worried about what it looks like" to attend a red carpet event "while the Princess of Wales and king are dealing with medical emergencies."

"Sometimes I think they are given too much credit as diabolical when there have been repeated errors in judgment that point to two individuals that rarely assess the consequences of their actions."

Last week, Kensington Palace announced that Princess Kate, who turned 42 this month, underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic. The Princess of Wales also postponed all public duties until after Easter in April.

Shortly after Kate's announcement, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles III sought treatment for an enlarged prostate and was forced to postpone public engagements "for a short period of recuperation."

"The royal family can’t have been pleased to see Harry and Meghan cozying up to Andrew Holness, Jamaica’s prime minister and avid supporter of independence from the commonwealth," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital.

"It won’t have gone unnoticed that at this highly sensitive time for the royal family, with King Charles III about to undergo surgery and Kate recuperating. Harry and Meghan aren’t exactly being loyal by hobnobbing with anti-monarchists."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from senior royal responsibilities in 2020, returned to the island together for the first time in seven years.

They had previously frolicked around Montego Bay in 2017 while attending his best friend, Tom Inskip's, wedding. One year later, Meghan and Harry married in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Markle has a small place in her heart for the tropical island. In 2011, she said "I do" to her first husband, Trevor Engelson, during a four-day destination wedding at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios.

Despite dating for nearly a decade, the former couple separated after two years of marriage and were granted a no-fault divorce in February 2014.

Royal biographer Andrew Morton alleged that Markle ghosted him and sent her rings back by registered mail. Other reports said the two grew apart as the former actress rose to fame, thanks to her role on "Suits."