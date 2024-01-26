Expand / Collapse search
Paulina Porizkova

Paulina Porizkova, 58, hospitalized for ‘long overdue’ hip replacement surgery

Porizkova was married to Ric Ocasek from 1989 until he died in 2019

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Supermodel Paulina Porizkova is sporting a different look from her usual bikini photos. 

Porizkova, 58, revealed that she’s been hospitalized for "long overdue" hip surgery, as she shared a photo of her lying down in a hospital gown and a medical cap. 

"From bikini to hospital chic… Long overdue now - hip replacement," she shared on her Instagram.

Paulina Porizkova

Paulina Porizkova said that she no longer has cartilage left in her hips. (Paulina Porizkova/Instagram)

"It turns out I was born with congenital hip dysplasia- and because of that, the cartilage in my hips is worn out. And I don’t mean worn out as in ‘worn down.’ No. There is none left. The three doctors I’ve visited all recoiled when they saw my x rays."

Hip dysplasia is the medical term for a hip socket that doesn't fully cover the ball portion of the upper thighbone. This allows the hip joint to become partially or completely dislocated, according to the Mayo Clinic. 

"It’s so bad, in fact, that doing one hip at the time is pointless. It would actually impede the healing and mobility," she added.

Porizkova accompanied her social media post with her smiling, as she showed off her fit physique while posing in the water in a blue bikini. 

"Had one last vacation with old hips- and now it’s time for some new ones," she shared with her fans following her getaway to St. Barts.

Paulina Porizkova smiling

Porizkova revealed she’s been hospitalized for "long overdue" hip surgery. (Photo by Franziska Krug/Getty Images for Ernsting's Family)

The next photo was her taking a selfie in a hospital bed. 

"I’m so grateful this is a fixable problem! I found a doctor I really trust, one who specializes in anterior hip replacements, I’ve had an amazing vacation," Porizkova said.

"… and now - like my sis-in-law said- ‘take a break from kicking ass and let everyone wait on YOU for a change!’ So, here I go."

Paulina Porizkova

Paulina Porizkova shared that the state of her hips was so bad that doctors commented that she must have a high pain tolerance. (Photo by Craig Barritt)

Porizkova went on to say how grateful she was to her boyfriend, Jeff "at my side," along with her family and friends. 

Ahead of her surgery, the former Sports Illustrated model took to Instagram to share photos of her in a tropical setting. 

Paulina Porizkova

Porizkova went on to say how grateful she was for her boyfriend Jeff "at my side," along with her family and friends, amid the medical procedure. (Paulina Porizkova/Instagram)

"The vacation itself was glorious and sometimes bittersweet- I took my love, Jeff, to the island in the Caribbean which I first discovered on a work trip when I was 16, in 1981," she remarked. 

"I got married there in 1989, and have been going back with my husband, his kids, then our kids, every year until 8 years ago. This is the first time back since."

Porizkova was married to Ric Ocasek from 1989 until he died in 2019. They have two children, Jonathan and Oliver.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

