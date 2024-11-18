Prince William, Kate Middleton's Windsor Castle estate targeted by burglars

Burglars broke into a building on the royal family's Windsor Castle estate, Fox News Digital confirms.

The Windsor estate, which houses several employees of the royal family and is also the location of Adelaide Cottage, where Prince William and Kate Middleton live with their three young children, was targeted in October.

"At around 11.45pm on Sunday 13 October, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor," Thames Valley Police told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Izuzu pickup and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area," police continued.

They added, "No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing."

The Sun, which originally reported the news, wrote that William and Middleton, along with children George, Charlotte and Louis, were all home asleep at the time of the break-in.

Their home is reportedly just five minutes away from the building that was burglarized.

The outlet claims that the burglars "must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while" to know where the vehicles were and the best time to attempt the break-in. Alarms are in place on the estate, a source explained, but employees were reportedly unaware of the issue until "they crashed through the security barrier" at a gated exit.

"The barrier has needed to be replaced as it was so badly damaged," the source claimed.

Just ahead of the October break-in, The Sun also reported that armed guards had been removed from the two main gates of the estate, apparently a decision made because of the shortage of qualified officers.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Kensington Palace for comment.

In 2022, the family made the move from their home in Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage on the more rural Windsor Castle estate, with several sources claiming that William and Middleton wanted to give their children a different life than they had in London.

"They are such an outdoorsy family, London just wasn’t working for them anymore," a source who knows the family told People magazine amid the move. "The countryside is definitely their happy place."

Their cottage is described as a modest four-bedroom property. It was built in 1831 for Queen Adelaide, the wife of King William IV .

It is a 10-minute walk from there to the castle itself.

In 2021, a man named Jaswant Singh Chail was arrested for breaking into the Windsor Castle estate. He scaled the walls with a loaded crossbow on Christmas Day with the intention of killing Queen Elizabeth II. He pleaded guilty, and in 2023, he was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.