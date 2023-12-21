Prince William earns cheeky nickname when he drinks: ‘Not the best’

The Prince of Wales is apparently a lightweight when it comes to drinking.

Mike Tindall revealed the nickname he has for Prince William that was inspired after witnessing the way he handles alcohol.

"The Prince of Wales is known to me as 'One Pint Willy' because he's not the best of drinkers. Coming from a sport where it is built on the social aspect and a couple of beers being sunk quite often," Tindall shared on BBC’s "Seven: Rob Burrow" podcast with his wife Zara, who is a first cousin of William.

"That is one I will definitely give away for the Prince of Wales. ‘One Pint Willy.’ It's out there now, sorry sir."

Zara chimed in and told her husband he was going to be in "so much trouble!" for calling out William.

"A lot of those nicknames kind of fly around," Zara laughed.

The Tindalls’ comments came after they discussed pet names during the interview.

"We basically call each other ‘munchkins’ a lot, don’t we? Or ‘my love,'" Mike added.

Zara shared that she calls her husband "munchkin," "Mikey" or "Michael Tindall" when he is "not listening," she joked.

"He is in my phone as something else, and it ends with ‘kitten,’" Zara playfully replied.

"You can fill the first word in," Mike quipped.

Mike is married to Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara, making him the late Queen Elizabeth’s grandson-in-law.

Zara shares three children with her former rugby player husband -- Mia, Lena and Lucas.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Prince William was seen visiting a pub ahead of King Charles’ coronation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took the Tube – London's public transportation system – for a visit to the Dog & Duck Pub. The pub is roughly a mile away from Buckingham Palace.

In September, Prince William and Princess Kate joined Princess Anne and Tindall on a podcast, when the group spoke about Middleton’s competitive nature – especially when it comes to beer pong and table tennis.

"I'm not going to say you're uber competitive," Tindall joked before giving a nod that showed he was being sarcastic.

Princess Kate responded, "I'm not competitive at all."

"I've seen her play beer pong!" Tindall added.

Princess Kate went on to reveal that she and Prince William have never "actually managed to finish a game" while playing table tennis together. "It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us," she explained.