Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

British Royals

Prince William cautions that Kate Middleton has 'a long way to go' after announcing she's 'cancer free'

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
close
Kate Middleton announces she has completed chemotherapy treatment Video

Kate Middleton announces she has completed chemotherapy treatment

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton announces in a new video that she is focused on staying cancer-free after completing her treatment.

Prince William made a public appearance in Wales on Tuesday, following a surprise announcement from his wife Kate Middleton on Monday that she is "cancer free."

The future heir to the British royal throne visited with children at the Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, but made time to indulge the masses outside who were eager to speak with him.

The prince also spoke with the media, providing his opinion on Princess Catherine's health revelation.

KING CHARLES, KATE MIDDLETON'S CANCER BATTLES MAKE THEM MORE RELATABLE TO BRITISH PUBLIC: EXPERTS

A photo of Prince William speaking to the public

Prince William engaged in conversation with members of the public following his visit to the Swiss Valley Community Primary School. (Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince William in a navy suit ushers wife Kate Middleton in a patterned suit holding a bouquet of flowers

Prince William commented on Kate Middleton's recent announcement that she had completed chemotherapy and is "cancer free." (Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)

"It's good news, but there is still a long way to go," he reportedly told the press, per the BBC.

The prince's cautionary response comes a day after Middleton released a 3-minute video featuring her husband and three children, where she spoke about her ongoing cancer battle.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," she said, over imagery of her family enjoying the outdoors. "The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you."
 
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," she continued.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Prince William looks at the camera as Kate Middleton in a maroon outfit has her body faced away from the camera

The Princess of Wales stressed the importance of taking nothing for granted. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can,"

In May, Middleton attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony, her first major royal event since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March. 

Prince William in red, along with Kate Middleton in white and their three children all wave from the balcony at Buckingham Palace

Princess Catherine beamed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour ceremony in May. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the video, Middleton said she and Prince William "are so grateful for the support" they'd received during this period of time. "Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling."
 
"To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

Kate Middleton in a bright purple dress beams and looks to her right at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton was all smiles while making an appearance at Wimbledon in July. (Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In March, the Princess of Wales announced in a pre-recorded message that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. The palace previously shared in January that the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery.

Middleton has not publicly disclosed what kind of cancer she was diagnosed with.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Trending