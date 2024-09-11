Prince William cautions that Kate Middleton has 'a long way to go' after announcing she's 'cancer free'

Prince William made a public appearance in Wales on Tuesday, following a surprise announcement from his wife Kate Middleton on Monday that she is "cancer free."

The future heir to the British royal throne visited with children at the Swiss Valley Community Primary School in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, but made time to indulge the masses outside who were eager to speak with him.

The prince also spoke with the media, providing his opinion on Princess Catherine's health revelation.

KING CHARLES, KATE MIDDLETON'S CANCER BATTLES MAKE THEM MORE RELATABLE TO BRITISH PUBLIC: EXPERTS

"It's good news, but there is still a long way to go," he reportedly told the press, per the BBC.

The prince's cautionary response comes a day after Middleton released a 3-minute video featuring her husband and three children, where she spoke about her ongoing cancer battle.

"The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," she said, over imagery of her family enjoying the outdoors. "The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you."



"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," she continued.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can,"

In May, Middleton attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony, her first major royal event since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the video, Middleton said she and Prince William "are so grateful for the support" they'd received during this period of time. "Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling."



"To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In March, the Princess of Wales announced in a pre-recorded message that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. The palace previously shared in January that the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery.

Middleton has not publicly disclosed what kind of cancer she was diagnosed with.