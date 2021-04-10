Prince Philip's last days: A blanket on his lap, the sun on his face, the Queen at his side

Prince Philip spent much his final days sleeping, according to a new report — but in his best waking hours, he soaked in the sun with a blanket on his lap and Queen Elizabeth at his side, according to a new report.

And she was at his bedside when his end came at Windsor Castle on Friday morning at age 99, the UK’s Telegraph reported of Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh had insisted, according to the Telegraph, that he would die in his own bed.

"There were moments of great lucidity and joyful togetherness," even toward the end, wrote Richard Kay, Editor-at-Large at the Daily Mail and a former top royal correspondent and gossip columnist there.

He could walk, though with difficulty and using a cane.

"Occasionally, he would allow himself to be pushed in a wheelchair, but staff were very wary of suggesting it," Kay wrote.

"When it first appeared in the private rooms he shouted: ‘Get that bloody thing out of my sight,’ recalls an aide.

Philip ate little, Kay’s report said, and had discontinued the 7:30 a.m. tray of morning tea traditionally delivered to his bed by a valet or page. And he declined many of the other trays of food that would be brought up later in the day.

At the very end, his last wish was fulfilled — to die in the comforts of home, instead of in the hospital, as a royal source told The Post.