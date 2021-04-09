Prince Philip's funeral plans being revised due to coronavirus pandemic: report

Prince Philip's funeral plans will be revised due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report.

The Duke of Edinburgh died Friday at age 99 after 73 years of marriage to Queen Elizabeth II, effectively making him the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

The royal's funeral plans had been revised a handful of times over the years, per The Guardian, but now must once again be scrapped in hopes of preventing mass gatherings.

Organizers of the event are feeling "desperately anxious" while facing the obstacle, the outlet reports.

It will reportedly be the responsibility of the police to ensure that large gatherings do not occur as citizens pay their respects to Philip.

"One thing he did not want was for it to be like the funeral of his uncle, Lord Mountbatten [in 1979]," a source told the outlet. "He did not want that ostentation."

Codenamed "Forth Bridge," Philip's funeral plans had -- like all members of the royal family -- been updated every so often.

The death of a senior member of the royal family like Philip would be expected to draw crowds in the thousands lined up along the processional route in London on the day of the funeral.

His coffin was reportedly set to have been borne on a gun carriage pulled by naval ratings. Then, the coffin would be transported to Windsor by a Range Rover with hundreds of members of the armed forces, as well as representatives of organizations the royal had worked with, lining the route.

It was also expected that as many as 800 people would have attended a funeral at St. George’s Chapel.

It is likely there will be no procession this year, and the 800-person funeral is no longer possible, according to the outlet.

A maximum of 30 people are allowed at such services in England currently, and social distancing is required between those not living in a household or bubble together.

It's currently unknown if Philip's coffin will rest at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace in London for private vigils, as per tradition.

St. George’s Chapel is still expected to play host to the funeral service, which will reportedly be televised. A burial in the royal vault below the chapel is also likely.

The exact details of the funeral are expected to be announced soon, once given the OK by Queen Elizabeth.

Reps for the Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.