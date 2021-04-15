After Prince Philip’s death, who will inherit his Duke of Edinburgh title?

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Philip’s title will eventually be passed on to his youngest son Prince Edward.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on April 9 at age 99.

"When Prince Edward got married, he wasn’t made a royal duke like the other princes, such as Prince Harry and Prince Andrew," True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News. "It’s my understanding that Edward wasn’t made a duke upon marriage because both the queen and Prince Philip wanted Edward to become the Duke of Edinburgh upon Philip’s death. I believe it will happen."

The Earl of Wessex, 57, married Sophie, Countess of Wessex, in 1999. They share two children: Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Bullen, an award-winning documentarian, has been making programs about the royal family for nearly 20 years and has worked closely with Edward’s eldest brother, Prince Charles, for eight.

The Prince of Wales, 72, is second in line to the throne.

Bullen pointed out that there are some protocols that need to be addressed before Edward eventually inherits the coveted title.

"In truth Prince Charles, as the eldest son, inherits his father’s titles," Bullen explained. "So in truth, the title Duke of Edinburgh should really go to the Prince Wales. When Prince Charles becomes king, the title of duke would revert to the crown and become crown property."

"So Prince Charles, as the new king, would hand over the duke title to Edward," he continued. "But, I wouldn’t be surprised if, within the palace, certain things move slightly faster than that and Edward becomes the Duke of Edinburgh during the queen's reign. I wouldn’t be surprised if that happened instead."

Still, Bullen pointed out that Edward is already active in keeping his father’s legacy alive. According to the palace, Edward has been "deeply committed" to The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award since earning his own Gold Award in 1986.

The following year, Edward became a U.K. Trustee of the charity and of the International Award Association and was chair of its International Council for 17 years.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, founded by Philip in 1956, is described as "a flexible programme which helps young people to develop skills for life and work." Since 2015, Edward has been Chairman of the Trustees of The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Foundation.

Previously, in 1999, Edward established the International Special Projects Group "to broaden the reach of the Award, especially to young people considered to be at risk or marginalised in society."

The palace shared that over the past six decades nearly 2.5 million young people have achieved Awards.

"There are currently one million participants in the initiative," the palace added.

Bullen said we can expect to see Edward and Sophie, 56, take on more royal duties.

"Regardless of titles, I think you will see both of them doing more work," he said. "With Harry and Meghan stepping back and Prince Andrew not allowed to take on public duties, there is a need for the other royals to step forward. And I think Edward and Sophie will be doing a lot more."

Like his father, Edward is known to be passionate about organizations that provide opportunities to young people specifically. In addition, he is patron of the Edinburgh International Festival, and has already taken on patronages reflecting on Philip’s love of seafaring and sport, The Telegraph reported.

The outlet also shared that Sophie will eventually become the Duchess of Edinburgh, a courtesy title which was held by the queen, 94.

Philip is survived by the queen and their four children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — as well as eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.