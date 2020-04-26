Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mourn loss of 18-year-old fan in heartfelt letter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in mourning.

A young fan of the royal duo, Holly Smallman, recently died at the age of 18, according to Daily Mail. Harry had previously met Smallman at a charity event.

According to the outlet, Smallman had been ill since birth and suffered from cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and chronic lung disease. She died in her sleep after a cardiac arrest.

Smallman's mother Hayley received an email from Harry, 35, on behalf of himself and Markle, 38.

"I wanted to write and say how saddened I was to hear of the tragic loss of your daughter, Holly," the note began. "I feel so fortunate to have met Holly in 2015 when her sister Ruby received a WellChild Award. Holly was evidently a very special and happy girl, despite her significant challenges and she clearly had an extra special relationship with her siblings."

Harry reminisced on receiving a handmade penguin Ruby, "complete with red hair."

The prince also praised Hayley for her work done as an activist within the special needs community, calling her actions "truly selfless and inspirational."

"I imagine words cannot really hope to provide much comfort to you and your family at this most difficult of times, but I wanted you to know that you, and your daughter Ruby and son Josh, are all in my thoughts and prayers," concluded Harry. "Meghan and I send out deepest and most heartfelt condolences."

"The grief that we're going through is so awful and we can't have contact with anybody else at the moment, only over the phone and FaceTime, so we're desperate," said Hayley, according to Daily Mail. "For Prince Harry to find the time to send this email, to know that Holly made that impact on him and that he cares so much, even in all this private turmoil he's going through, just meant the world to us."

The outlet reported that because of the coronavirus outbreak, only 10 individuals were allowed to attend the funeral and the family could not touch the coffin.