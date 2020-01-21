Prince Harry would block ‘The Crown’ from focusing on his life with Meghan Markle, claims biographer

Prince Harry has no interest in having his life with Meghan Markle play out for all to see on the “The Crown” and would likely spurn any attempt to have their narrative written for a script, according to biographer Angela Levin.

Levin, who penned the 2018 book “Harry: A Biography of a Prince,” spoke to “BBC Breakfast” on Monday and she shared a tidbit from an interview she did with the Duke of Sussex in which Harry jokingly vowed to “stop” any production of the popular Netflix series should they move to make a season centered on his marriage to Markle.

"Harry, when I went to interview him in the palace, the first thing he said to me when he shook my hand was, 'Are you watching ‘The Crown'?' said Levin. “And I hadn't been at the time, I felt very embarrassed."

Harry then joked: "I'm going to make sure I stop it before they get to me," according to Levin.

Despite teasing that it's his mission to never be featured on the series, Suzanne Mackie, executive producer of “The Crown,” said the show might not even make it to Harry and Markle’s era, so the couple might be in the clear.

"To be honest, whatever the life of ‘The Crown’ is after where we are now, I doubt we'll ever go as far into the present day," Mackie told the BBC News in an interview last week. "I think we'll probably ... we don't travel into the present day.”

The series currently takes place between 1964 and 1977 and portrays the life of the royal family from the time when the queen was crowned.

The show’s creator, Peter Morgan, also echoed Mackie’s sentiment in 2018, telling Entertainment Weekly that Markle’s likeness was unlikely to be featured in the series simply “because it's too close to the moment."

"I feel uncomfortable writing about events within a certain time period," he said.

On Jan. 8, Harry and Meghan announced they would take a "step back" as senior members of the royal family and instead work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America, specifically Canada.

Queen Elizabeth II accepted the couple's desire on Saturday, with Buckingham Palace releasing a statement that the duo will no longer be referred to as his or her "royal highness". They will retain their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Harry will still be known as Prince Harry. Meghan's husband also still remains sixth in line to the throne.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.