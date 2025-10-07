Prince Harry stalker got within feet of duke during charity events on recent UK trip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Harry had multiple close encounters with a stalker during his recent trip to the U.K.

Last month, a woman — who is believed to be struggling with mental health issues — was able to come within feet of the Duke of Sussex on two separate occasions, according to The Telegraph.

The first alleged incident took place on Sept. 9 ahead of the WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. According to the outlet, the unnamed woman was able to enter a "secure zone."

According to The Sun, the woman was found hiding in a hotel bathroom 20 minutes before the duke arrived at a charity event. She was evicted from the hotel and allegedly photographed near his car as he arrived.

One day later, she reportedly came near Harry as he visited the Centre for Blast Injury Studies in west London.

A representative for the Duke of Sussex told Fox News Digital that they "do not comment on security issues."

A security source told Fox News Digital, "These incidents are not uncommon for members of the Royal Family. It differs however, because there was no police presence or close protection — it was left to two staffers from his private office to intervene. This time they got lucky, recognizing the fixated individual. Relying on luck is not a long-term fix."

"He’s the son of the King, brother of the heir, fifth in line to the throne and one of the most famous people in the world," the source added. "It feels like there is an inevitable foreboding looming over this whole issue. It seems it is going to take something serious to happen, before the Home Office chooses to intervene and ask the appropriate questions of the secretive boys’ club that is the RAVEC board."

Earlier this year, the 41-year-old lost his appeal challenging the U.K. government’s decision to strip him of his publicly funded security after he stepped back as a senior royal.

The Duke of Sussex returned to the U.K. on Sept. 8 to support key causes and charities. He also paid tribute to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the third anniversary of her death, visiting her grave in Windsor and laying flowers.

Prince Harry also reunited with his father, King Charles III, marking a turning point in their relationship.

Sources close to Harry previously told People magazine that Charles, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2024, was not answering his calls or letters. Royal experts told Fox News Digital that Harry and his brother Prince William, heir to the British throne, are not on speaking terms.

In May of this year, Harry told the BBC that he wanted to reconcile with his family.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore," Harry told the outlet. "I don’t know how much longer my father has."

Harry has been estranged from his family since he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. Following their exit, the couple aired their grievances in interviews and documentaries.

The royal’s 2023 memoir, "Spare," which exposes embarrassing details about the House of Windsor and his sibling rivalry, worsened tensions.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this post.