Prince Harry gets slammed by UK press following recent interview: 'Duke of Delusion'

Prince Harry is getting slammed by the U.K. press following his latest televised sit-down.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games, opened up about his life in America, as well as his recent surprise visit with Queen Elizabeth II, to NBC’s "Today" show.

The interview, which aired on Wednesday, was targeted by British outlets, which immediately reacted to comments made by the 37-year-old ahead of the queen’s 96th birthday.

"I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her," Harry told host Hoda Kotb about his grandmother. "You know, home – home for me, now, is you know, for the time being, is in the States."

It didn’t take long for Harry’s statements to dominate the front pages of the U.K. press, which slammed the British prince for speaking out again. He and his wife Meghan Markle previously spoke out to Oprah Winfrey in March 2021. That bombshell tell-all was viewed by nearly 50 million people globally.

"On day the queen released serene birthday portrait, guess who spoiled her joy once again," read the front page of the DailyMail, followed by "PALACE SHOCK AT HARRY, DUKE OF DELUSION."

"Has the Netflix bubble burst?" noted the U.K. Times, referring to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s deal with the streaming giant.

"EGO HAS LANDED!" wrote the Daily Star.

"ARE YOU COMING OR NOT THEN?" questioned the Daily Mirror. Harry said he wanted to return to the U.K. with his children for the queen’s upcoming platinum jubilee, but warned that "security issues" could get in the way.

"PRINCE HARRY’S ULTIMATE ROYAL SNUB," led the Daily Express.

The criticism towards Harry wasn’t limited to newspapers.

Omid Scobie, the royal editor for Harper’s BAZAAR, took to Twitter and pointed out how TV presenter Eamonn Holmes went on GB News and called for Harry and Markle to be "thrown over the balcony."

"Everyone is entitled to an opinion, especially on an interview made for public consumption," the "Finding Freedom" author tweeted. "But you know what isn’t acceptable? Vile ‘commentary’ that only serves to incite violence and hate."

Harry is suing the British government for refusing to let him pay for his own police security on his visits to the U.K. According to Harry’s lawyers, the prince wants to bring his children to visit his home country but believes it’s too risky without police protection.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals and moved to Santa Barbara, California, in 2020, citing the unbearable pressure of their roles and the racist attitudes of the British media.

"We’ve been welcomed with open arms," said Harry about living in the U.S. I mean, it’s got such a great community up in Santa Barbara."

Harry has made solo trips to the U.K. to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, in April 2021 and to unveil a statue of his late mother Princess Diana last July.

Kotb asked Harry whether he missed his family, specifically his father, Prince Charles, and his older brother, Prince William.

"For me, in the moment, I am here to focus on these guys and these families," Harry responded, referencing the Invictus Games. Harry is the founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military veterans.

Rumors of an alleged royal feud came to light in 2019, when royal author Katie Nicholl claimed that since Harry and Markle, 40, announced their engagement in 2017, William grew increasingly worried about his brother and his whirlwind romance with the American actress.

Harry shared that his late mother has been on his mind. The princess passed away in 1997 at age 36 from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash. At the time, her car was being chased by the paparazzi.

"For me, it’s constant," he said. "It has been over the last two years, more so than ever before."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.