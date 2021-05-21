Prince Harry says Princess Diana was 'chased to her death,' saw 'history repeating' with wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is opening up about his fears of "history repeating itself" when recalling his mother Princess Diana 's tragic death and the possibility of something similar happening to his wife, Meghan Markle.

Harry's new series he co-created with Oprah Winfrey , titled " The Me You Can't See ," was released on Friday, and the 36-year-old father speaks to the heartbreaking moments he witnessed the Princess of Wales endure.

Looking back at his childhood, Harry vividly recalls driving in the car with his mother and brother, Prince William, as she was being trailed by paparazzi.

"She was almost unable to drive because of the tears, there was no protection. One of the feelings that come up is helplessness. Being too young, being a guy too young to be able to help a woman, in this case, your mother. And that happened every single day until the day she died," he shared via People.

The Duke of Sussex had a longing "to be normal" in his formative years. He called his life as a British member of the royal family "puzzling," and the visions of his mother driving still haunt him all these years later.

"Unfortunately, when I think about my mom the first thing that comes to mind is always the same one, over and over again: Strapped in the car, seatbelt across. My brother in the car as well, and my mother driving and being chased by three, four, five mopeds with paparazzi on."

Both Harry and Markle, 39, have since departed as members of the British royal family and have relocated to California. Last year, the couple sued photographers for using long lenses and deploying drones to capture images of them and their son Archie inside of their home.

Harry spoke of his fears of "history repeating itself" in his courtship and marriage to Markle. In March, the pregnant mother revealed she had suicidal thoughts during her time living and working as a royal in the U.K.

"Without question, I was so angry with what happened to [Diana] and the fact that there was no justice at all. Nothing came from that. The same people who chased her into the tunnel photographed her dying on the backseat of that car," Harry explained.

"We get followed," he continued. "Photographed, chased, harassed. The clicking of cameras and the flashes of the cameras makes my blood boil. It makes me angry and takes me back to what happened to my mom and what I experienced as a kid. Not just traditional media, but also social media platforms as well. I felt completely helpless."

Asked if he lives with any regrets, Harry said his "biggest" is not making changes sooner to protect his wife by "making more of a stance earlier on in my relationship with my wife and calling out the racism when I did."

" History was repeating itself," said Harry. "My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone that wasn't white and now look what's happened. You want to talk about history repeating itself, they're not going to stop until [Meghan] dies."

The thought of losing another woman in his life, he says, is "incredibly triggering."

"But the list is growing. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry," he said.

Harry, who has been vocal about his fractured relationship with his father, Prince Charles, suggested his father didn't stop the cycle when he was younger.

"My father used to say to me when I was younger, he used to say to both William and I, 'Well, it was like that for me. So it's going to be like that for you.' That doesn't make sense — just because you suffered, it doesn't mean that your kids have to suffer," the 36-year-old said.

Also in the series, Harry revealed he went through "panic attacks [and] severe anxiety" when carrying out royal duties. He says he's now been in therapy for four years and spoke of his and Markle's decision to put their mental health above all else.