Prince Harry pokes fun at himself while Prince William hangs with Hollywood elite

Over the past few days, Prince Harry and Prince William were on opposite sides of the world, supporting charities close to their hearts.

On Monday night, Prince Harry appeared in a pre-taped video at the 17th Annual Stand Up for Heroes Benefit, where he did a little self-roasting for the audience.

The 39-year-old said he was "deeply honored" to be asked to "debut" his stand-up act, but then wondered if it was in fact a joke on him.

"Either way," he continued, "due to the shockingly low representation of gingers last year and out of respect for my fellow endangered species, here I am, reporting for duty."

The Daily Mail shared another portion of the speech, where he joked, "As someone who never gets scrutinized, I haven't even had to prepare much. But I have been working on this particular act for quite some time. And everyone I know tells me it's perfect. No, these aren't people who just tell me what I want to hear. Oh no, these are people like my finance manager, my lawyer, and of course, my Reiki healer."

He then did a gag where someone off camera handed him a paper to keep him on script and continued his speech.

After the jokes, Prince Harry focused on honoring military service members, veterans and their families.

People magazine reported that in his speech, he called the military community "special," and noted, "It's one that shares incredible highs and painful lows."

He continued. "It is unique and that is hugely important to society both during active service and after. Our community is valued more than you'll ever know. And nights like this are testament to that."

"I salute each and every one of you, my brothers, my sisters, my friends, through respect, understanding and admiration," he concluded. "And please remember, if any you feel lost or alone with all this going on, don't forget the power of purpose and upholding the important values you know so well. That always gives you the clarity and company you need."

The Duke of Sussex served in the military for 10 years and completed two tours in Afghanistan. In the video, he wore four of his own service medals on his suit.

In attendance at the event in New York were Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Tracy Morgan, and Bruce Springsteen, who later took the stage for a performance.

Across the globe, Prince Harry’s brother Prince William was mingling with some of the Hollywood elite for the third annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, held in Singapore.

The Prince of Wales posed on the red carpet with Oscar-winner Cate Blanchett, as well as "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham and "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown, who co-hosted the event.

Winners in five categories each won 1 million pounds ($1.2 million) to continue their innovations in the world of environmental conservation.

"Our winners and all our finalists remind us that, no matter where you are on our planet, the spirit of ingenuity, and the ability to inspire change, surrounds us all," William said.

Prince William founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 through his Royal Foundation charity as a 10-year program to support inventions and technologies to help fight threats to the environment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.