Prince Harry dresses up as Santa with a huge belly for a cute children’s charity message about losing a parent

Prince Harry showed off his fun, cheeky side by dressing up as Santa with a big belly and a beard for a sweet Christmas charity video.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, even says “ho ho ho” before sending his good wishes to Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the charity for bereaved British Forces children who have lost a parent.

The dad-of-one recorded the video as a magical present to be played at a Christmas party for the charity’s members, including kids aged four to 18.

The charity was set up in memory of Nikki’s husband Corporal Lee Scott, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2009, leaving behind two children.

Prince Harry, who is currently on a six-week break from royal duties with Meghan Markle, gets into character saying: “Ho ho ho. Hi guys, everyone at Scotty’s Little Soldiers!

“Hope you are having an amazing time. I hear there's190 of you there this year so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible.

“I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realize you are part of a family, part of an amazing community and support is there for you every day should you need it.

“Having met some of you a few years ago, most of you, I know how incredibly strong you are.”

He went to speak candidly about how hard it is to lose a parent, a challenge he knows all too well after his mum, Princess Diana, passed away in 1997.

The royal dad said: "Yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard, but I know that every single one of you, by helping each other out, that you will have an amazing future ahead of you, and you're going to have a fantastic Christmas as well.

“I know you will leave today with a huge smile on your face, and for the younger ones of you probably covered in food as well.

“So have a fantastic Christmas and happy new year.”

Nikki Scott, Founder of Scotty’s Little Soldiers said: “We’re so grateful to The Duke of Sussex for kindly recording a video message for the bereaved Forces children that attended the Scotty’s Little Soldiers Christmas party earlier this month.

“It can be a difficult time of year for these kids, so receiving a heartfelt message from Prince Harry really meant the world to them.

