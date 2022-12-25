Prince Andrew surprisingly attends Christmas service with King Charles III, Prince William

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, surprisingly joined his extended family for the Christmas service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Norfolk.

The disgraced prince was pictured walking directly behind the senior-most royals, including his brother King Charles III and the queen consort, Camilla.

He was joined by his two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, but walked alongside his brother Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

A later image from the service captured the prince outside the church, brushing paths with the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

At one point, Andrew was photographed conversing with the Rev. Canon Dr. Paul Williams outside church services, with Prince Edward and his family behind him.

The relationship between the larger royal family and Prince Andrew remains complicated.

The Duke of York was previously accused of sexual assault of a minor in the United States but settled out of court for an undisclosed amount in February. His reputation was permanently soured, and the duk's military affiliations and patronages were returned to the queen, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace in January 2022.

Although divorced from his wife Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, Duchess of York, both Andrew and Fergie inherited the queen's beloved corgis after her passing this fall.

Weeks after her passing, True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News Digital that he couldn't foresee a legitimate relationship being maintained between the monarchy and Andrew.

"For Prince Andrew, his life as a working royal is well and truly over," he said.

"We won’t be seeing very much more of him in the coming weeks and months. I don’t believe that he is a part of the king’s plan for the future of the monarchy. The king has been very clear in saying that he wants a slimmed-down monarchy. He’s focusing on immediate heirs. Having [his grandchildren] Prince George and Princess Charlotte as part of the funeral was a very clear message – this is the future."

In a move that was perceived to be a snub, Prince Andrew was relegated to the bottom of the royal website, which showcases the family, in September.