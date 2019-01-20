Pregnant Jessica Simpson finds remedy for her swollen foot

Jessica Simpson is breathing a sigh of relief after finding a remedy for her swollen foot just before hosting a lavish baby shower.

Simpson debuted her “skankles,” or “skinny ankles,” on Friday about a week after posting a shocking photo of her swollen foot. The singer, who is pregnant with her third child, said cupping helped relieve the swelling.

“Cupping,” Simpson captioned a post showing her partaking in the Chinese alternative therapy that helps increase blood flow. The technique uses suction cup-like devices on parts of the body that leaves a deep red mark.

The singer then posted a photo of her foot, which was noticeably less swollen.

Simpson found the remedy just in time for her baby shower on Saturday. The “With You” singer posted two photos from her lavish shower showing a neon sign that read, “Birdie’s Nest,” leaving some fans wondering if that was the name of her unborn daughter.

She also included the words on several posts on her Instagram Story, but doesn’t confirm if it is the name of the baby girl.

The 38-year-old asked fans for help on Jan. 10 when she posted a photo of her swollen left foot with the caption, “Any remedies?! Help!!!!!” Many social media users chimed in on the post in an attempt to bring some relief for Simpson.

“Take Epsom salt foot baths. Soaking your feet in a basin with warm water and ½ cup Epsom salts or in the bathtub with 1 cup. Make soaking in Epsom salts a relaxing nightly ritual if you can while you're pregnant. Feel free to add a couple drops of lavender, rose, rosemary, or wintergreen essential oil,” one person advised.

Swelling is a normal part of pregnancy, according to the American Pregnancy Association (APA). In fact, during this time, the body “produces approximately 50 [percent] more blood and body fluids to meet the needs of the developing baby,” the association explains.

On Thursday, Simpson posted her hilarious take on the viral 10-year challenge comparing a picture of her toned legs taken in the last decade to her swollen foot.

Simpson announced in September she is expecting her third child with husband Eric Johnson. They have a daughter, Maxwell Drew, 6, and son Ace Knute, 5.

Fox News' Madeline Farber contributed to this report.