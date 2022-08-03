Pregnant Heather Rae Young misses Tarek El Moussa's family trip to Mexico on 'doctors orders'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Monday, HGTV star Tarek El Moussa posted a group family photo to his Instagram which included his kids Brayden and Taylor, who he shares with ex-wife Christina Haack, but missing from the photo was his current, pregnant wife Heather Rae Young.

In the caption of the photo, Tarek wrote "family trips to Cabo are always a good idea."

"Staying in a villa with my entire fam and our kids and having a blast. Experiences like these are nothing without your family or close friends to share them with. So if you need the El Moussa fam, we'll be here :). Just missing @heatherraeyoung like crazy but doctors orders come first!" he wrote

His wife responded in the comments saying "miss my family" followed by four hearts. "Love you so much baby" she continued.

A rep for Young told People that she decided to skip the family vacation as an abundance of caution to lower the risk of catching Zika virus and food poisoning.

Young also told People her doctor said "it's not worth getting sick. Chances that you can avoid, you should. Unavoidable exposures are different."

The two had doing IVF treatments, but Young announced on her Instagram that she ended up having a natural pregnancy.

El Moussa starred on the HGTV show "Flip or Flop" for ten seasons with his now ex-wife Haack. He will be starring in a new show "The Flipping El Moussas," which will also star Young. The show is set to come out in 2023.

Young and El Moussa got married back in October 2021 and are expecting their baby boy in 2023. This will be her first child and his third.