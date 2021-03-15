Ree Drummond says husband Ladd broke his neck in crash: It was ‘very close to being catastrophic’

Ree Drummond says her husband Ladd is lucky to be alive following an accident involving him and their nephew Caleb on March 10.

The "Pioneer Woman" updated her fans on Ladd’s status in a blog post on Monday and said the scary incident came "very close to being catastrophic" after the individual fire rigs the two were driving collided while en route to a fire on the family’s ranch in Pawhuska, Okla.

"Caleb broke some ribs, had a pretty bad concussion, and a few other injuries that will heal," Drummond wrote. Meanwhile, despite breaking his neck in two places – according to Drummond – Ladd, 52, managed to drive himself to the hospital after the ordeal.

"Evidently one of the two fractures was very close to being catastrophic," Drummond maintained, stating that Ladd had refused medical attention on the scene.

While at a Tulsa, Okla., hospital, Drummond says "other hardware" were used to stabilize the fracture and Ladd "will have to wear a neck brace for several weeks to let the other fracture heal, and the girls and I will bling out the brace for [daughter] Alex’s wedding…but we are just grateful he will be here for Alex’s wedding."

Furthermore, Drummond pens that Caleb, 21, "was ejected approximately 70 feet from point of rest" before he was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to the local Fox23 news, the two fire trucks collided on County Road N3660 while responding to a fire.

"Due to high winds on a gravel road, visibility was decreased causing Vehicle-1 and Vehicle-2 to hit head-on," troopers said in a statement to the outlet at the time.

Meanwhile, authorities told Fox News that it took two to three hours to fight the fire.

In her post on Monday, Drummond also thanked first responders and hospital staff, including neurosurgeon Dr. Kalani for their care.

