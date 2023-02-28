Pierce Brosnan looks unrecognizable on movie set in Ireland

He's known for playing suave Secret Service agent James Bond, but Pierce Brosnan traded in his signature slicked back strands for something a little more scruffy.

The 69-year-old actor was spotted wearing a gray wig with tendrils cascading down to his shoulders while walking on set of his latest film, "Four Letters of Love."

Brosnan stars alongside Helena Bonham Carter and Gabriel Bryne in the romantic flick, based on the Niall Williams bestselling novel of the same name.

Pierce stayed warm underneath a dark blue knit sweater in addition to a heavy trench coat. He wrapped a scarf around his neck for added comfort.

The "Mamma Mia!" star sported a pair of forest green fingerless gloves and dark slacks.

Salt-and-pepper stubble on his face matched a full head of shoulder-length straight hair.

Brosnan and Bonham Carter will play the parents of Nicholas Coughlan (Finn O’Shea) and Isabel Gore (Ann Skelly).

"Nicholas and Isabel were made for each other, but how will they ever know it? As ghosts, fate and the sheer power of true love pull them together, so too does life threaten to tear them apart," a synopsis described the movie on IMDb.

The "Black Adam" star was born in Ireland and studied acting in London before moving to the United States in the '80s.

He starred on several stage and screen productions before landing his first Bond film, "GoldenEye."

The 1995 film grossed $350 million worldwide. He returned as the British spy in the 1997 movie, "Tomorrow Never Dies," and once again in 1999 for "The World is Not Enough."

His fourth and final stint portraying 007 was in "Die Another Day" in 2002.