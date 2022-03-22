Petition to remove Kanye West as Coachella headliner receives nearly 30K signatures

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thousands of people have signed a petition to remove Kanye West as a headliner at this year's Coachella .

The online petition was started last week on Change.org by a user named Caramello Marie. The user states in the petition that West, who legally changed his name to "Ye" earlier this year, should be removed from Coachella's lineup due to his social media attacks against his ex Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, "SNL" star Pete Davidson.

"We have watched Kanye harass, manipulate, and hurt Kim, Pete, and others for over a year now. No one seems to want to stand up to him, and the ones that do, he puts under fire as well. Most recently, he has been threatening actual bodily harm on others. This is ridiculous that he is allowed to freely do this. Coachella (along with other brand names that are still working with him) should be ashamed of themselves and should not be giving him any more of a platform. Please sign & share!" the petition reads.

As of Tuesday morning, the petition has received over 29,000 signatures. Its goal is to reach 35,000 signatures.

KANYE WEST’S GRAMMYS PERFORMANCE AXED DUE TO ‘CONCERNING ONLINE BEHAVIOR’

Reps for West and the organizers of Coachella did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The petition to remove the rapper from Coachella comes amid the news that the Yeezy founder will no longer be performing at the Grammys. A rep for West confirmed that his performance was pulled due to his "concerning online behavior."

KANYE WEST’S GRAMMYS PERFORMANCE AXED DUE TO ‘CONCERNING ONLINE BEHAVIOR’

Coachella first announced its lineup for the 2022 show in January, with West , Billie Eilish and Harry Styles headlining six different nights spread across two weekends.

Weeks later, West sparked some drama with Eilish when he demanded she apologize to Travis Scott . The feud started when Eilish, 20, stopped a concert over the weekend when she saw a fan in the audience who needed medical assistance.

"We’re taking care of our people," the singer said in a video shared by a concertgoer at the Atlanta show. "I wait for people to be OK, until I keep going."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

West, 44, took it upon himself to reach out to Eilish on Instagram to tell her she owed an apology to Scott. While Eilish made no mention of the "Astroworld" rapper, West seemed to think her helping out a fan in distress was a slight at his estranged-wife's little sister's boyfriend.

"Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen," the "Donda" rapper wrote on his Instagram page. "Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform."

KANYE WEST SUSPENDED FROM INSTAGRAM FOR 24 HOURS

Eilish responded to West in the comments section of his post : "Literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan."

Last week, West was placed on a 24-hour suspension by Instagram. Content from West’s recent posts has been deleted due to a violation of Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying, a spokesperson for Meta , the parent company of Instagram, told Fox News Digital.

The platform has restricted his account from posting, commenting, and sending direct messages (DMs) for 24 hours, the spokesperson added.

The temporary suspension from Instagram came nearly one month after West’s ex-wife claimed his social media posts have caused her "emotional distress" in court docs .

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kardashian was seemingly referencing the multiple posts West has published on Instagram attacking the reality TV star's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, among other people, including her mom Kris Jenner's boyfriend , Corey Gamble.

As of recently, West has used the social media platform to also publicly attack Trevor Noah and D.L. Hughley.

West has used Instagram to address the ongoing custody battle with Kardashian as well and has accused her of keeping their children away from him by not allowing them to come to Sunday Service.

Fox News' Sasha Savitsky and Janelle Ash contributed to this report.