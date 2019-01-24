Pelosi shouldn’t be criticizing Trump breaking ‘norms’ when she’s the first speaker to cancel the SOTU: Mollie Hemingway

President Donald Trump isn’t the only person in Washington D.C. who is breaking political norms, argued The Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway.

Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, have been entangled in a bitter feud between the ongoing partial government shutdown and her uninviting the president to give his State of the Union address, which was previously scheduled on January 29. The president announced that he will postpone the speech until after the government shutdown ends.

During the Special Report “All-Star” panel, Hemingway, National Review senior editor Jonah Goldberg and USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page weighed in on who is winning the ongoing battle for border security.

Hemingway knocked Pelosi for offering a not-so-serious “$1” for Trump’s border wall and playing a role in breaking institutional norms.

“To be the first speaker in history to get rid of this norm and to get rid of this norm, to get rid of this thing and then to complain about other people who are supposedly big norm breakers when you’re the one who’s destroying modern institutions, it undercuts your point,” Hemingway elaborated.

Jonah Goldberg wasn’t exactly heartbroken on the thought of the State of the Union being canceled this year, telling the panel that Woodrow Wilson was the “worst” president for kicking off the decades-long debate.

Meanwhile, Susan Page gave a strong defense for the State of the Union.

“I love the State of the Union. You’ve got all of Congress, you’ve got the diplomatic core, you have members of the Supreme Court, you have the press corps and the press coverage, you have all the invited guests up in the galleries on the other side. I think it is a wonderful statement about our government, our unity,” Page said. “I love hearing what presidents have to say, what priorities they set, how the theatrics of Congress applauding… I’m pro-State of the Union.”